 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cash Considerations Podcast: A Game 3 debacle

nightmare night

By JayPatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ total no-show in Game 3 against the Bucks, resulting in the worst home playoff loss in franchise history. Nothing went right for the Bulls in this game, while the Bucks executed a perfect game plan without Khris Middleton. Will Chicago be able to bounce back with a quick turnaround in Game 4? Or is this series about to get ugly?

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

Loading comments...