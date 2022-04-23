Cash Considerations Podcast: A Game 3 debacle

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ total no-show in Game 3 against the Bucks, resulting in the worst home playoff loss in franchise history. Nothing went right for the Bulls in this game, while the Bucks executed a perfect game plan without Khris Middleton. Will Chicago be able to bounce back with a quick turnaround in Game 4? Or is this series about to get ugly?
