Bulls vs. Bucks game 3 final score: totally thumped

Words can’t describe how disappointing the Chicago Bulls 111-81 thwacking at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks was on Friday night.

A raucous crowd seeing red, the momentum of a huge win in Milwaukee in Game 2, the first playoff game at the United Center in five years....it didn’t matter.

The Chicago Bulls shot 38.6 percent from the field, shot 10 free throws the entire game, nailed just nine of the 34 3-pointers attempted. From start-to-finish they were never competitive in this game.

In a season of bad losses, the Bulls worse loss of the season came at the most inopportune moment. It got so bad, that up 34 with over eight freaking minutes left in the fourth quarter, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer decided to sit his starters. The Bulls found themselves getting dunked on by an Antetokounmpo, but not Giannis:

Get Thanasty with it!! pic.twitter.com/lw0Rl1JIK3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2022

After this, the camera captured images of a dejected Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic sitting together on the bench as the Bulls fielded a squad of Coby White, Patrick Williams, Troy Brown, Ayo Dosunmu, and Tristan Thompson at the end of the game.

This was the largest margin of defeat in playoff franchise history for the Bulls. It got so bad that on several occasions in the third quarter, the United Center faithful were actually booing. The most interesting part of the game at this point was seeing if the Bulls fans were booing their own players louder than Grayson Allen. There were several cutaways to absolutely stunned, devastated Bulls fans.

The Bulls offense was broken throughout the game. Just eighty one points. The Bulls only took one free throw up to the 3:52 mark in the third quarter which suggests a lack of aggressiveness throughout the game.

Another sign of this is DeMar DeRozan taking just nine shots one game after his Herculean 41-point performance in Game 2. DeRozan’s nine shots was the same output as Patrick Williams who shot a miserable 0-for-9 from the field.

A frustrating part was is it wasn’t even Giannis that killed them. The Greek Freak had a pedestrian (for him) 18 points. Bulls nemesis Grayson Allen had 22 points. Former Bull Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds and he made sure to let the United Center know about it.

The Chicago Bulls fell behind 33-17 in the first quarter, and it only got worse from there. The Bulls never made a substantive run and frankly this game was hard to get through as a fan.

The Bulls need to have a short memory because Game 4 is coming up on Sunday at the United Center in what will be a basically must-win scenario for your Chicago Bulls.