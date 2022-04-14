 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls-Bucks preview with Gyro Step’s Ti Windisch

a deep dive into the series

By JayPatt
Join Jason, Ricky and Ti for a Blue Wire crossover pod previewing the first-round playoff matchup between the Bulls and Bucks. We dive deep into Giannis’ Bucks and discuss if there’s any way the Bulls can make this a competitive series. We also touch on former Bull Bobby Portis, the Grayson Allen incident and make some series predictions.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

