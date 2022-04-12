Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls set for playoff matchup vs. Bucks after wild regular season

Description: Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ win over the Timberwolves to end the 2021-22 regular season, featuring a career game for Patrick Williams. We recap a truly weird Bulls season that can still be deemed a success despite the collapse since the All-Star break. Then we look ahead and preview the Bulls’ first-round matchup against the Bucks and determine what must be done to keep it competitive.
