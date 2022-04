Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom after the Bulls’ shocking comeback victory over the Clippers. While DeMar DeRozan’s 50-point game was the biggest story, Patrick Williams’ breakout game was also a major storyline as the Bulls continue to work him back into the rotation. Should Pat start moving forward?

