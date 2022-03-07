Cash Considerations Podcast: Bumbling Bulls

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ four-game losing streak after back-to-back losses against the Hawks and Bucks. We talk about where the Bulls stand as a team in the Eastern Conference and also critique Billy Donovan’s decision to use Tristan Thompson and Nikola Vucevic so much together against the Bucks. Ultimately, these latest losses just continue to show how much Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are missed, and why this version of the Bulls isn’t all that good.

