Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls’ road trip is finally over

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls wrapping up a 2-3 road trip with a win over the Wizards. The trip was a roller-coaster ride for the Bulls, who have been struggling since the All-Star break thanks to a regressing offense and poor defense. We analyze what has gone wrong of late and look ahead to what should be a tough yet exciting home stretch. We also highlight Patrick Williams’ performance in his return and discuss the ideal first-round playoff matchup.

