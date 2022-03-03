Cash Considerations Podcast: Is it time to worry about the Bulls?

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ inability to beat elite teams after back-to-back losses against the Grizzlies and Heat. Is this really reflective of this Bulls team, or can they still make a run once they get their key guys back from injury? We also relay our concern level with Zach LaVine’s knee and how that plays into all this. Finally, it wouldn’t be a Cash Considerations pod without a reaction to the Jim Boylen puff piece published at The Athletic.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.