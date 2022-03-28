Bulls vs. Knicks: Chicago falls 109-104 in Madison Square Garden

As the season winds down and given where they are in the standings, the Chicago Bulls cannot drop games they are expected to win. In the second game of their road trip, they gave up an early lead and played catch up against the New York Knicks for all of the second half. Despite the Bulls clawing their way back into the game, they couldn’t make the plays in crunch time in a 109-103 loss.

Chicago started out of the gates hot, going up by double digits in the first quarter. However, in the second they gave up a huge run and allowed the Knicks to take the lead halfway through the second. The Bulls went down as much as 12 in the second half thanks to a quick 9-0 run to start the third but made it a 101-100 game with less than three minutes to go. They kept battling to take the lead but each time the Knicks either responded or Chicago couldn’t execute on the offensive end. After a missed shot by DeMar DeRozan with 46.7, the Bulls absolutely needed a stop with a three-pointer being the most disastrous outcome. After Immanuel Quickley drove into the lane, he dished it out to Alec Burks in the corner. As he had all game, Burks knocked down the three which turned out to be the dagger. Soon after, DeRozan ran into Burks for an offensive foul and that was it for Chicago.

As a team, the Bulls played ok offensively. They shot 43 percent from the field but again, were ice cold from the three-point line. Four different Bulls hit shots from downtown but as a unit, Chicago shot a woeful 23 percent from three. They also only had 16 assists on 34 made baskets. This doesn’t look like the same type of offense which led them to success earlier in the season. They also committed 14 turnovers, which led to 16 points for the Knicks. Chicago shot the ball extremely well from the charity stripe, hitting 30 of their 33 attempts from the charity stripe.

DeRozan led the way with 37 points, going 12 of 26 from the field and hitting all 12 of his free throw attempts. He was a bit quiet in the first half but per usual, picked things up in a hurry in the fourth quarter. Until the end, DeRozan was knocking down shot after shot while also baiting some Knicks players into fouling him. He also added seven assists and six rebounds. Zach LaVine started off the game hot, scoring the first seven points and finished with 27 points. He went eight of 17 from the field along with three assists and four rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic notched another double double of 16 points and 13 rebounds but struggled to box out Mitchell Robinson, who had eight rebounds against Chicago’s front line. Alex Caruso got the start, notching just three points along with five rebounds and two assists. He picked up his sixth foul late in the game and it really hurt the Bulls defense down the stretch. Ayo Dosunmu scored 10 points on 50 percent shooting from the field along with three assists and two rebounds.

Again, Billy Donovan went four players deep off the bench but they struggled to make an impact. They got outscored by the Knicks reserves players 28-11. Coby White continued his cold shooting streak with a two of nine performance and missed all five of his attempts from deep. He had a couple of nice drives to the basket but the jumpers not going in really hurt Chicago. Given they are near the bottom of the league in three point attempts, they need someone to not only take those shots but make them as well. These three-point shots for White were mostly wide open so it was rough watching them not go in. White finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Tristan Thompson and Javonte Green both played 14 minutes each, combining for five points. Thompson had six rebounds while Green added two rebounds and a steal as well.

Patrick Williams played the least out of any Bulls player with 13 minutes. He played sparingly and struggled mightily. Granted it’s only his fifth game of the season but he finished with zero points, a turnover, and two rebounds. Williams again struggled on defense and the lack of taking shots element of his game was there even last season.

This was a game Chicago couldn’t afford to lose given how tight the playoff race is. With Toronto and Cleveland winning, the Bulls are now tied with the Raptors for the 5th seed. They are still ahead given they have the tiebreaker but they can’t continue this slide. They have to grab more wins down the stretch. The chances of dropping into the play-in get larger and larger with each defeat. Chicago has little chance to recover as they play the Wizards on the second night of a back to back on Tuesday night.