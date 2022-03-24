Cash Considerations Podcast: Talking all things Bulls with 670 The Score’s Cody Westerlund

670 The Score’s Cody Westerlund joins Cash Considerations to discuss all things Bulls after a big win over the Raptors and then an ugly loss to the Bucks. We touch on the general state of the Bulls as they slump coming down the stretch of this season, DeMar DeRozan falling back to earth, Lonzo Ball’s injury setback, Patrick Williams’ return, Billy Donovan’s coaching and much more. We finish with predictions on how this season ends up and do a quick review of the Fighting Illini after their NCAA Tournament exit.

