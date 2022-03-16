Cash Considerations Podcast: Alex Caruso returns, but then the Bulls lay an egg

The Bulls’ vibes were good after beating the Cavaliers in Alex Caruso’s return to the court, but the positivity was short-lived thanks to an awful loss to the Kings to start a West Coast trip. Jason and Rick discuss Chicago’s precarious position with a brutal schedule coming up, while also diving into Zach LaVine’s situation as he approaches free agency. We finish the pod with an NCAA Tournament preview.
