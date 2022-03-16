 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cash Considerations Podcast: Alex Caruso returns, but then the Bulls lay an egg

ugly loss in Sacramento

By JayPatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bulls’ vibes were good after beating the Cavaliers in Alex Caruso’s return to the court, but the positivity was short-lived thanks to an awful loss to the Kings to start a West Coast trip. Jason and Rick discuss Chicago’s precarious position with a brutal schedule coming up, while also diving into Zach LaVine’s situation as he approaches free agency. We finish the pod with an NCAA Tournament preview.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

Loading comments...