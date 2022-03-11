Cash Considerations Podcast: The Bulls’ losing streak is mercifully over

Jason and Ricky are back to talk about the Bulls ending their five-game losing streak by beating the Pistons in a game that was ugly for much of the night until a closing surge. We discuss DeMar DeRozan finding his groove again and Tristan Thompson rallying the troops with a spirited bench outburst. We then answer Twitter questions on a variety of topics, including how the return of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams will impact the team, as well as the 3-point shooting, playoff rotations and much more.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.