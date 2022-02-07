Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns Preview and thread: welcoming the league’s best

Chicago Bulls (33-20) vs. Phoenix Suns (42-10)

The Phoenix Suns don’t lose often. In fact, they’ve only lost ten times in 52 tries and have the best record in the entire NBA, 2.5 games better than the league’s second best in the Golden State Warriors.

We know all about Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton and what they do for this team. But Cameron Payne continues to capture the imagination of Bulls fans everywhere as he continues to meaningfully contribute to the best team in the NBA after being one of the worst players in recent Chicago Bulls history. He’s averaging 10.5 points per game and 3.6 assists per game in 20 minutes of playing time although, if it’s any consolation for Bulls fans, he isn’t shooting it super efficiently right now.

When it comes to Booker, either throw a double team at him or have Benny The Bull dance under the basket while he’s shooting free throws and the Bulls should be able to neutralize him.

On a serious note, the Bulls haven’t played well against good competition recently. The Bulls are 2-8 in the last 10 games against teams that currently have a winning record.

Earlier in the season, the Bulls were beating the best teams in the league. It speaks to the importance of guys like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The Bulls defense has been a disaster as of late and they are certainly missing the gritty effort plays from both of those guys that helped them win some of those games against the tougher opponents earlier in the season.

The Bulls aren’t playing super well right now. They are in the teeth of a seven games in 10 nights stretch and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

They could really use a big win against a contender to boost the spirits ahead of the trade deadline and All-Star break. Fingers crossed that Zach LaVine will be back tonight as well.

Injury Report:

Both LaVine and Coby White are questionable, and likely a game-time decision.

For the Suns, the aforementioned Cameron Payne is out, as is Landry Shamet, Abdel Nader, and Frank Kaminsky.

Game Time: 7pm CDT, NBC Sports Chicago and NBATV