Bulls vs. Heat final score: Rough night for Chicago in 112-99 defeat in South Beach

It was a rough night at the office for the Chicago Bulls down in South Beach. The Miami Heat blitzed the Bulls early on and immediately put them in a 14-point hole in the first quarter, and the deficit reached 19 early at one point in the second quarter. Chicago battled back and made it interesting by cutting the lead down to six midway through the second, but the Heat turned on the jets in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulls by 15. The fourth quarter was all garbage time as Miami wound up with a 112-99 win to give Chicago another ugly loss against an elite team, which continues to be a worrying trend. The loss means the Bulls are two games back of Miami for first place in the East, with the Heat also clinching the season series with a third win out of three.

This score could have been a lot worse if not for the Bulls ending the game on a 10-1 run in garbage time. As a team, Chicago shot 49.4 percent from the field (53.4 eFG%) but were atrocious from 3 and struggled to get easy shots for much of the night. They hit only seven of their 29 attempts, equating to just 24.1%, with a bunch of those makes coming when the game was out of reach. Coby White was the only Bull to hit more than two shots from downtown.

The Bulls were also really sloppy with the basketball, at least early on. They had eight turnovers in the first quarter alone, which set the tone for the entire night. Some of the credit goes to the Heat defense, as they had guys constantly coming from the weak side to come and slap the ball away. But other times we just simply saw poor passing from the Bulls. Either it was a bad pass in a crowded area or it was a simple bounce pass that just got away from their hands. Either way, it was a rough watch as Chicago looked flustered and baskets were hard to come by, and there was even a 5-second call coming out of a timeout. The Bulls tightened things up as the game went on, but it was still a struggle to score efficiently.

Chicago was led offensively by Zach LaVine, who had a rough start to the game but picked it up when the game was out of reach to finish with 22 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He added four rebounds and four assists but struggled from 3, going just 2-of-8 and making those two triples early in the fourth quarter in garbage time.

DeMar DeRozan saw his 10-game streak of scoring 30 points or more in a row snapped as he had just 18 points. He went 7-of-16 from the field and had seven rebounds to go with it. Miami was determined to not let him be the reason why they lost tonight and kept doubling him at every opportunity they got.

Miami also doubled Nikola Vucevic too and forced some turnovers early on in the game, which led to easy transition buckets. Vucevic finished with 14 points and had seven rebounds. Efficiency wise he was solid, going 50 percent from the field, but this was another nondescript performance from the big man.

Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and had six assists. He was tasked with following Miami’s shooters in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, so he spent most of his night trying to avoid screens set on the perimeter. Javonte Green played the least out of the starters (21 minutes) and finished with four points and three rebounds in an ineffective performance (-27).

As for Chicago’s bench, they got thoroughly out played by Miami’s reserves. The Heat had 33 combined points from Tyler Herro (20) and Max Strus (13), with Caleb Martin pitching in nine. Meanwhile, the Bulls’ reserves managed only 23 points, with a chunk of those coming in the final few minutes. Coby White had nine along with six assists and four rebounds. All of his made shots came from deep as he went 3-of-11 from the field. Tristan Thompson continues to get regular minutes over Tony Bradley and finished with two points himself but had just one rebound in 16 minutes while battling with Dewayne Dedmon. Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown Jr. combined for four points (two each) and shot a combined 2-of-5 from the field. DJJ had three rebounds but also struggled with foul trouble early on.

In addition to Herro’s terrific performance off the bench (20/6/5), Miami got 20 points from Gabe Vincent, who continues to torch the Bulls this season. He went 4-of-8 from 3 and added three assists. Jimmy Butler scored 15 points against his former team despite shooting 4-of-13 from the field. He stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, dominating the game despite not shooting well. Bam Adebayo also had 15 points, seven rebounds and a highlight-reel block of Vucevic.

This was a tough and rather disheartening game for the Bulls as they continue to struggle against top teams, with this game barely being competitive the most discouraging thing about it. Billy Donovan was making no injury excuses after this game, noting this team doesn’t have many “battle-tested” guys. It’s worth pointing out that Kyle Lowry missed this game too, but the Heat didn’t miss a beat without him.

The Bulls now have a couple of days off before they face off against the Hawks in Atlanta on Thursday. They need to buckle down, because the cavalry still isn’t coming for a bit.