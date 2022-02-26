Get your DeMar DeRozan MVP T-shirt today

It’s been a season to remember for DeMar DeRozan. He’s put the team on his back offensively and has constantly stepped up in the clutch when called upon. In his first year as a Chicago Bull, he’s quickly proven to be a fan favorite and has vaulted himself into the national spotlight as one of the best players in the 2021-22 season. With his lethal ability to hit from the mid-range along with his playmaking, DeRozan has been a joy to watch.

DeMar’s play, especially with his recent historical stretch of scoring, as also seen him been talked about as a potential MVP candidate. Anytime during a Bulls home game, you would hear chants of “MVP” from the United Center crowd whenever he’s at the free throw line. It’s truly a sight to behold.

If you agree that DeRozan should be named the Most Valuable Player in the league and you want to show it, now is the time to buy a shirt which says so. Our friends at Breaking T have made a tee design to back DeMar’s amazing season. They made a black t-shirt with words in red that read “DeMVP”. It’s a cool play on words of his name and it’s a simple and effective word design. Below is a quick look at the tee. You can buy the shirt using this link.

They also made another cool shirt called “Mid-Range Against The Machine”. Much like the first shirt we talked about, it’s main color is black with red wording. The design especially works given DeRozan’s solid percentages from the mid-range and his ability to constantly find his spots from this area. This is what the shirt looks like and again, the link to buy it is here.

