Cash Considerations Podcast: Hawks enter The DeMar Zone

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the Bulls’ thrilling win over the Hawks in the first game out of the All-Star break. DeMar DeRozan played the hero once again in his MVP-caliber season. Ayo Dosunmu’s defense against Trae Young and Tristan Thompson’s debut also got some love after Chicago’s sixth straight win, which was a key victory in a loaded Eastern Conference.
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
