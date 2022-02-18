2022 NBA All-Star Weekend open thread: Bulls well-represented in Cleveland

2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland is here, and the Bulls are well-represented throughout the festivities.

First up, standout rookie Ayo Dosunmu is participating in Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge at 8 p.m. CT on TNT. Ayo was drafted by Gary Payton as part of the new format, which features four teams and a tournament. He’s playing with LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Bones Hyland, Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite.

During All-Star Saturday Night (7 p.m. CT on TNT), Zach LaVine will give it another go in the 3-Point Contest as he once again tries to become the first player ever to win both this event and the Slam Dunk Contest. LaVine will go up against Trae Young, CJ McCollum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, Desmond Bane, Patty Mills and Luke Kennard.

And then on Sunday in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game itself (7 p.m. CT on TNT), DeMar DeRozan and Team LeBron will face LaVine and Team Durant. Billy Donovan just missed out on being one of the coaches for this game, though he’s probably just fine with getting the time off.

Let’s hope Zach gets through this weekend healthy and ready for the rest of the season!