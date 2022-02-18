 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls busy at the break

lots to talk about!

By JayPatt
Jason is joined by Kevin Ferrigan of Dennis Podman to talk about an eventful day of Bulls basketball heading into the All-Star break, including DeMar DeRozan making history, Coby White’s development, good injury news and the signing of Tristan Thompson. We finish up with a look at how the Bulls stack up in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

