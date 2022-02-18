Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls busy at the break

Jason is joined by Kevin Ferrigan of Dennis Podman to talk about an eventful day of Bulls basketball heading into the All-Star break, including DeMar DeRozan making history, Coby White’s development, good injury news and the signing of Tristan Thompson. We finish up with a look at how the Bulls stack up in a loaded Eastern Conference.

