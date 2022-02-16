Cash Considerations Podcast: Welcome to The DeMar Zone

Jason and Ricky marvel at the marvelous play of DeMar DeRozan, who has carried the Bulls to a four-game winning streak despite all the injuries and should be in the MVP conversation. We also discuss the concern level over Zach LaVine’s knee injury, Nikola Vucevic’s resurgence, the Coby White heater and the buyout market.
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
