Bulls vs. Magic game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD: surely they can’t lose to them again

On January 23rd, the Bulls lost in Orlando to the woeful Magic. It may prove to be the low point of the season, thankfully. For both the team and Nikola Vucevic.

It was perhaps Vuc’s worst game of the season, and since then in four games he’s averaged 21.3 points and 13 rebounds shooting an eye-popping 63.8% from the field including 43.8% from three-point range.

As for the team, they’ve had close calls after late collapses and the defense is still a major problem, but ultimately are 3-1. And unlike that last game in Orlando, this one will be at home and they’ll have Zach LaVine.

In the time since facing the Bulls, the Magic are actually 2-1 with wins over the Pistons and Mavericks. And unlike that game, they’ll have Gary Harris and Terrence Ross I suppose.

Injury Report:

Not much new for the Bulls. Javonte Green took a shot to the ribs last game then twisted his ankle in practice, but he’s listed as probable tonight.

For the Magic, no short-term absences. But I forgive you for not paying attention to their active roster this season, so will list all that are out: Carter-Williams, Fultz, Hampton, Isaac, Moore.

Game Time: 7pm, NBC Sports Chicago