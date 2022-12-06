Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls’ road trip is finally over

The Bulls lost the last three games of their six-game road trip after winning two out of the first three, dropping them to 9-14 on the season. Jason and Ricky discuss what went wrong and if there are still reasons for optimism as the Bulls enter a stretch of the schedule that could be seen as do-or-die. If things go poorly the rest of December, should tanking be an option?

