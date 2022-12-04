Bulls vs. Kings game preview and thread: new-look starting lineup hopes to nab first win

On Friday night, your Chicago Bulls trotted out the fresh starting lineup that fans had been begging for, and came close to pulling off a late-game upset against a sharpshooting Golden State Warriors club.

This afternoon, it appears that the team’s two newest starters, guard Alex Caruso and forward Javonte Green, may not even be available to suit up against that other decent Northern California club, the upstart Sacramento Kings.

Per the league’s latest injury report, both of the Bulls’ two fresh defensive-minded starters have been officially listed as questionable. Caruso is grappling with a right ankle sprain, while Green has a sore right knee.

At 12-9, the Kings actually sport a better record than the Warriors (by just 0.5 games, but still), although it’s hard to truly envision Sacramento truly being the less beatable team — then again, Chicago could struggle mightily to contain star guard De’Aaron Fox and co. without Caruso and/or Green.

Where Chicago could really struggle, as usual, is outshooting the Kings from deep. Sacramento ranks seventh in the league in three-point attempts (at 37.1 a game), while the Bulls are dead last (28.8). Here’s hoping Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic catch fire from long range, otherwise it could be a long afternoon.

Injury Report:

Beyond the aforementioned Caruso and Green injuries, Chicago still has its other typical absences.

On the Sacramento side, reserve shooting guard Terence Davis has also been listed as questionable with a sore lower back. Two-way player Keon Ellis is available, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Game Time: 5 p.m. CST, NBC Sports Chicago