Bulls vs. Pistons game preview and thread: to enjoy the season, time to live in the moment

I have to confess, even my cold, dead heart got a little excited by your Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 overtime success story against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. DeMar DeRozan played like the All-Star talent he continues to be, Nikola Vucevic nailed clutch shots, and Chicago got big contributions across the board from several developing young players — Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu especially had major moments.

That might be the best way to approach these next six weeks leading up to the trade deadline, when (hopefully) the Bulls’ front office brain trust of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley might actually do something to other sell high on some of the team’s best players or make moves to, you know, improve the team’s roster depth. Even before then, could they at least waive the Tony Bradley and Marko Simonovic contracts?

But I digress.

Point being, this Chicago team is going to have some really fun moments and beat some really good teams. It’s also going to inexplicably lose to some less-than-really good teams. Because this Chicago team is, itself, a merely mediocre team, with issues so glaringly obvious it’s almost impressive the club has done so little to address them.

Tonight, your 15-19 Bulls (a very pointless 10th in the East!) will host a young and hurt 9-28 Detroit Pistons club that, on paper at least, should be outclassed at the UC, even with injuries mounting on the Chicago side too.

But as we all know, that won’t stop the Bulls from quite possibly making this an unnecessarily close contest that could wind up a Chicago loss.

If we approach each game as an individual experience, if we try not to think bigger-picture and enjoy the fact that, on any given night, we’re fielding a roster with plenty of talent (and, yes, plenty of weaknesses in the depth department) that can effectively beat or lose to basically anyone, it can make the midseason, pre-trade deadline grind a bit more easy to take.

Injury Report:

Beyond the usual suspects, several key Bulls may be missing in action tonight. Alex Caruso (sprained right shoulder) and Javonte Green (sore right knee) are listed as probable to suit up, while starter Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion) and key bench pieces Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained left ankle) and Coby White (sore left knee) are all questionable. How is DeMar DeRozan both the best and the most durable Bull?

The Pistons will be missing two guards, Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes, due to suspensions handed out after a fight with the Orlando Magic Wednesday. 2021 No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham is of course out for the season with a left tibia stress fracture. Isaiah Livers (sprained right shoulder) is also out. Reserve power forward Marvin Bagley III is questionable with a non-coronavirus illness.

Game Time:

7 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago