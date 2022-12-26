Bulls vs. Rockets preview: Chicago looks to keep winning streak going

It’s crazy how things can change in a week’s time. After a disastrous start to the month of December, the Chicago Bulls picked themselves up off the mat and have shown signs of life. They are in the midst of a three-game winning streak which includes two victories coming with less than a second to go. On Friday, DeMar DeRozan showed the late game magic that he displayed so often last season by knocking down a jumper with 0.04 seconds left to beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

The Bulls still sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-18. They are on the cusp of a play-in spot, sitting half a game behind the Raptors for 10th and 1.5 games behind Miami who are in 9th. The margins are now super thin for the Bulls if they want to make a push for the playoffs so they have to take complete advantage of any winnable game on their schedule.

The Houston Rockets , the league’s youngest team, will be looking to snap a streak of their own as they have dropped five straight games. Their last victory came nearly two weeks ago against the Phoenix Suns and it’s been a rough stretch since. Houston, like the Bulls, most recently played on Friday, falling to the Dallas Mavericks 112-106. Despite having the lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Rockets couldn’t stop Luka Doncic who dropped 50 points along with 10 assists. It was a shame for the Rockets to lose that game as they got some great offensive performances from pieces of their young core. Jabari Smith Jr. had a double double of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Jalen Green had 23.

That defeat dropped Houston to 9-23, putting them dead last in the Western Conference.

Injury Report: Alex Caruso has been ruled out for this game as he remains in concussion protocol. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are listed as doubtful.

As for the Rockets, Eric Gordon is listed as questionable with a left thumb contusion while Jae’Sean Tate is out with right ankle soreness.

Game Time: 7PM CT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago