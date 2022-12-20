Bulls vs. Heat game preview and thread: still sinking, or will this be the start of a climbing out?

The NBA schedule is unrelenting. So as much as we figure the Bulls are ‘done’ and should cancel the rest of this season after giving up one hundred and fifty points to the Towns+Gobert-less Timberwolves and starting to snipe at eachother through the media, they have a game 2 nights later in Miami.

The Heat are illustrative of how quickly things can turn around in the parity-stricken NBA. The Heat were in Bulls-ville a couple weeks ago, and have won their last 4 games against bad teams and now find themselves over .500 and 7th in the East.

No need to remind everyone, but you can be 10th place in this conference and make the play-in. The Bulls, as down bad as they are, remain only a game out from that 10th spot. There is a lot of basketball to be played between now and the trade deadline, so there’s no point to racing to the conclusion that the Bulls are going nowhere and thus need to make a lose-now move immediately. There are many sure-to-be-dispiriting games to go.

And they’ll even win a few! This is a road game but the Heat are missing several key players, up to and including Jimmy Butler, who is woke up with the shits.

The Bulls will never be out of it unless they do a trade. And they aren’t doing a trade until closer to the deadline. So might as well win the whole thing win some and lose some and stay in the same relative position for a couple more months because this front office dawdles and ownership won’t pressure them to do anything but stay under the luxury tax.

Injury Report:

Beyond Butler missing this game, Heat are also going to be without Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent. Dewayne Dedmon is probable.

For the Bulls, Javonte Green is also out after missing the TWolves game.

Game Time: 6:30pm central, NBC Sports Chicago