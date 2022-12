Jason and Ricky have finally reached the point of wanting to blow up the Bulls after a truly embarrassing 150-126 loss to the Timberwolves. This came after back-to-back home losses against the rival Knicks. What should the Bulls look for in trades? Will they actually pull the trigger on any big moves?

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.