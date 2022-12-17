Bulls vs. Knicks recap: Second straight home loss, this time a blowout

Despite all the evidence in front of us, I think as Bulls fans we had every expectation that the Bulls would respond to Wednesday’s loss with a better performance on Friday.

It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row Usually this team doesn’t go full suck, they do play with effort I keep reading how actually the Bulls are good, just darned unlucky!

But nope, not only did the Bulls lose again to the Knicks, this time they got blown out, 114-91, with the final four and a half minutes being garbage time (Tony Bradley: +7). The only story then was regarding a former Bulls point guard off the Knicks deep bench being put in the game, but no happy ending for fans as Ryan Arcidiacono didn’t hit his one field goal attempt.

(kidding, of course: but I threw up in my mouth hearing the official post-game show spend their opening segment on the Bulls acquiring Derrick Rose. Though I don’t know if that was worse than a beat writer clamoring for Dalen Terry to play.)

This time the loss wasn’t the shooting, at least not entirely. The Knicks had their 2nd straight game where they shot threes above their average, but it wasn’t some outlier like Wednesday, as Friday it was 17-44 (38%). The Bulls hit 5 fewer but it was only 5, not 25. And at a higher percentage (40%, with LaVine leading that category going 3/5).

But they got killed in the possession game. The Knicks once again demolished Chicago on the glass, at a 28.8% Offensive Rebound percentage while locking down nearly 95% of the defensive rebounds.

Mitchell Robinson goes over Vucevic for the offensive rebound and dunk to get their lead to 15, UC crowd booing, Donovan immediately calls for Drummond to come in and sub. pic.twitter.com/EK500p8OBO — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) December 17, 2022

From Darnell Mayberry’s gamer at The Athletic, noting that it wasn’t just Vuc but Drummond had another bad game in a string of them:

Donovan deserves some level of scrutiny for a questionable lineup to start the second quarter featuring 6-foot-5 Javonte Green and 6-6 Derrick Jones Jr. as the 4 and 5 men. The Knicks were huge with 7-foot center Isaiah Hartenstein and springy 6-foot-9 forward Jericho Sims. New York corralled five offensive rebounds in the quarter’s first three minutes. Andre Drummond was forced to sit with three fouls in his first two minutes.

Then there were the turnovers. The Bulls had 20, nearly 20% of their possessions, with Zach LaVine leading that category too with 5, all on just some lazy shit.

This was one where the Bulls looked to ‘let go of the rope’. Even the vaunted Bulls 5-man lineup with Caruso took a hit here with Caruso going -23 in 25 minutes.

So this is bad, but I don’t think it’ll make a difference:

They aren’t firing the coach, as Billy Donovan received a contract extension That extension was done in secret, indicative of how this front office behaves (likely at the direction of ownership) and they will not show themselves, they never will show themselves. There already was a starting lineup shakeup There are still enough excuses to where there won’t be any teardown trades because they don’t know what they have when everyone is fully healthy. Also they won’t spend any more money on payroll which makes improvement trades tough. Last time there was a worst loss of the season, the Bulls won back-to-back games over the best teams in the conference The play-in means the Bulls won’t ever be truly “out of it”

Bulls next are going to Minneapolis for a Sunday afternoon tip against the TWolves.