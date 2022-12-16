Cash Considerations Podcast: A Bulls-Knicks 2-step

Jason joins Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School to talk about the Bulls’ two-game set against the Knicks at the United Center, which started with a heartbreaking Chicago loss in OT. In addition to that game and the upcoming rematch, there’s big picture discussion on the Bulls’ direction, the idea of Zach LaVine to the Knicks, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and more.

