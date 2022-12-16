Bulls vs. Knicks preview and thread: Part Deux

Stevenson High School alum Jalen Brunson is hoping to match his 30-point, seven-assist outburst Wednesday against your Chicago Bulls that helped his New York Knicks secure a 128-119 overtime win. The victory, New York’s fifth straight (the best such streak in the East), moved the club to a 15-13 record on the year.

Conversely, it represented the Bulls’ second consecutive overtime defeat. The 11-16 Bulls are hoping to right the ship tonight as they host the Knicks for the second time in three nights. Chicago sports a miserable 3-11 record in clutch situations this season. The team’s defense helped it get back into the game Wednesday, while its middling offense, especially in overtime, helped Chicago subsequently lose that game.

New York, not normally a good three-point shooting team, turned in a stellar shooting performance Wednesday, converting 18 of 34 long range tries (52.9%), as usual a big advantage over Chicago’s 9-of-28 (32.1%) night from deep.

Back to Wednesday night: DeMar DeRozan did DeMar DeRozan things, helping the Bulls get back into the game after falling down by double digits early thanks to solid scoring from the floor (8-of-18) a whopping 16-of-17 from the charity stripe. Zach LaVine continues to recover his old burst as he rehabilitates from that knee injury and looked solid in getting to the rack against New York, but he struggled to convert from deep. Nikola Vucevic, as usual, looked good early and then faded late, scoring a combined zero points in the fourth quarter and overtime frames. Patrick Williams also got off to a good start before falling off in the game’s second half.

Will Javonte Green, who looked less-than-healthy in playing sparingly off the bench Wednesday, return to the starting lineup tonight and help the team start off with more defensive intensity? Will that matter?

The Knicks and Bulls are two very “mid” teams. So wins are coming on the margins, and the Bulls have been very poor in those situations while New York is currently hot.

It’s crucial that Chicago takes at least tonight’s home game against Thibs and co. if they are really serious about staying competitive this year.

Injury Report: Ayo Dosunmu, who missed Wednesday’s contest with a pelvic contusion, remains questionable.

For the Knicks, same as last game

TV: 7 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago