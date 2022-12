Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ heartbreaking loss to the Hawks that ended a short winning streak. The conversation turns to how Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams can help get the Bulls back into the mix in a mediocre Eastern Conference, with two important games against the Knicks ahead.

