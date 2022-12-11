Bulls vs. Hawks final score: wild overtime finish results in buzzer-beating loss

It looked like the Bulls were going to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, as after Trae Young bucket with under a minute left put his Hawks up 2 points, DeMar DeRozan was fouled shooting a three with 0.5 seconds left, and made all three free throws.

The Hawks, who had issues at the end of regulation as well inbounding the ball, took a timeout between attempts at a last-half-second play.

Then they came up with this, for the win:

AJ GRIFFIN CALLED GAME IN OT pic.twitter.com/iO3URJYmIK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 12, 2022

A crushing blow for a Bulls team that was down for much of the game, though never more than 10-ish points, and fought back to secure a tie in regulation. In both regular and extra time the Bulls late-game offense wasn’t very good (too foul-bait-y), but they made enough plays and defensively stepped up on several late possessions as well.

For a team on a road back-to-back missing Alex Caruso (Hawks were missing John Collins and Dejounte Murray) it was an an impressive effort. DeRozan’s FTs brought him to a game-high 34 points in over 45 minutes of game action. It was the bench that really stepped up in this one, with all of White, Jones, and Drummond scoring more than 12 points apiece and Goran Dragic had 6 assists.

It was another game where the Bulls were not competitive from the three-point line, going 7/27 (26%). For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic alone went 6/14 from three off the bench to lead Atlanta with 28 points. Trae Young, though hitting a couple late shots in regulation and overtime, did not have a very good game, needing 18 shots to get to his 19 points. He did have 14 assists but also 6 turnovers. He also was involved in several collisions in this game, including one that knocked Ayo Dosunmu from the game with an abdominal injury.

Bulls get a couple more days off before a strange 2 game homestand against the Knicks.