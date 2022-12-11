Bulls vs. Hawks preview: Quick turnaround for Chicago

After facing a Dallas team last night that was on the second game of a back to back, the Chicago Bulls find themselves in a similar dilemma. Less than 24 hours after their game against the Mavericks tipped off, they will be playing on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Chicago currently sits 11th in the East with a record of 11-14. They grabbed two victories they absolutely needed so far this week and another win could go a long way in terms of confidence.

The offense will be looking to maintain it’s hot form after a fantastic performance against the Mavericks. They had multiple players in double digits and shot over 60 percent from the field. Chicago took care of the ball and shared it as well, leading to easy shots. It was one of those nights were everything was clicking on offense and the Bulls put this game away with relative ease.

It will be a much steeper test against the Atlanta Hawks, who have a record of 13-13. They are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference and are only two games off fourth. The Hawks are in a bit of a slide as they have lost three games in a row. They most recently dropped a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Despite 33 points from Trae Young and 31 from Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta gave up 120 points and couldn’t get the stops they needed. The Hawks will be the more rested team heading into this one but are struggling with injuries of their own.

Injury Report: Alex Caruso left yesterday’s game early with a back contusion before being ruled out later. He didn’t travel to Atlanta. Javonte Green is questionable with right knee soreness.

As for Atlanta, they will be without John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain). De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) and Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) are questionable.

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago