Bulls vs. Mavericks final score: Chicago’s offense explodes in 144-115 rout over Luka-less Mavs

After getting back to winning ways on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls continued their momentum by blowing out the Dallas Mavericks, 114-115. It was a fast start for the Bulls and they never looked back. They scored 82 points in the first two quarters, a franchise record for the most points in a first half. From there they were able to prevent Dallas from making any sort of run, turning the game into garbage early in the fourth quarter. This is now Chicago’s second win a row.

The Bulls offense was scorching hot all game and it’s clearly reflected in the numbers. They shot 63.5 percent of their shots from the field and 55.9 percent of their three-point attempts. Chicago did a fantastic job taking care of the ball, committing just eight turnovers. The ball was moving efficiently as the Bulls had 35 assists on their 54 makes. It was a total team effort from Chicago with seven players in double figures.

DeMar DeRozan was the leading scorer in this game, putting up 28 points along with nine rebounds. He led all players in free throw attempts, making all nine of his shots from the line. It was a classic DeRozan performance where he was on fire from mid-range and was also getting Dallas players to bite on his pump fakes, resulting in free throws. He was also sharing the basketball and finding good shots for his teammates with five assists.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a strong performance. He went eight of 11 from the field along with two blocks. Zach LaVine had 16 points with four assists and three rebounds. He was active defensively with two steals as well. LaVine did a great job when it came to scoring at the rim. His explosiveness seems to be getting back to form and it’s clear when he attacks on offense.

Patrick Williams had 16 as well with the majority of them coming from downtown. He hit four shots from three and really stretched the floor well for Chicago. While his overall offensive game needs work, his three-point shooting has been a real positive this season. It’s becoming his most effective offensive attribute and one which could do wonders to the Bulls spacing this season.

Ayo Dosunmu led the bench with 17 points on six of nine shooting along with four rebounds. Like Williams he gave a boost from deep, hitting three of his attempts. He started the second half with Alex Caruso leaving the game due to a back contusion. Derrick Jones Jr. also joined in the three-point party with 16 points and 12 of them coming from beyond the arc.

Andre Drummond had just nine points and seven rebounds but he certainly provided some great highlights by throwing down some great dunks including an and-one off a great pass from DeMar.

It was a rough set of circumstances for the Mavericks given they were without their star Luka Doncic and on the second game of a back to back. Dallas was led by the 27 of Spencer Dinwiddie. Christian Wood scored 21 while Javale McGee had 18 off the bench.

This was a great win for the Bulls. They took care of business and beat a team they were supposed to pretty easily. Chicago has to make sure to stack up the easy wins given where they are in the Eastern Conference standings. The offensive execution in this game was brilliant. Guys were shooting in rhythm and more importantly, they took a lot of threes. The Bulls attempted 34 three-pointers and a shot profile similar to this game is an ingredient to Chicago’s offense getting back on track.

Now it’s the Bulls turn to play on a back to back as they play the Hawks tomorrow night in Atlanta.