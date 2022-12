Jason and Ricky are back to talk about the secret Billy Donovan extension signed before the season, the recent article on The Ringer claiming the Bulls should tank and the last three games, which featured clutch wins over the Bucks and Jazz and a heartbreaking loss to the Thunder.

