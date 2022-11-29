Bulls vs. Jazz final score: Big second half spurs Chicago to 114-107 win

After a frustrating defeat over the weekend, the Chicago Bulls showed they still had a lot of fight left in them as they walked into Vivint Arena and defeated the Utah Jazz 114-107.

It was yet another game with a lackluster start for the Bulls as they were outplayed in the first half and found themselves down seven at the break and looked depleted.

But a switch was flipped in the third quarter. They outscored Utah by 13 in the third quarter and made clutch buckets down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Like against the Celtics, Coby White was the spark plug in this game and it was fitting he hit the dagger three with a minute left which put the game on ice.

Chicago’s main leader off the bench was White, who led the reserves with 15 points. He shot lights out from three, hitting three of his five attempts. White looked very confident on the ball and anytime he had space, he was rising up to shoot. His energy and shooting kept the Bulls in it when Utah was building up a big lead and he helped close out the game down the stretch.

In another pattern we’ve seen all season, despite that output from Coby, the Bulls were outgunned at the three point line. They made only six of their 22 attempts from downtown, whereas Utah had nearly as many makes (19) as the Bulls had attempts.

But Chicago made up for it in other ways. They only had seven turnovers while the Jazz committed 14, including a second half stretch where there were 4 in a row.

The Jazz were also a brutal 6 of 15 from the free throw line, while the Bulls were 22 of 25.

Once again, DeMar DeRozan led the way in those free throws going 8-9 from the stripe and had a team-high 26 points. DeRozan was struggling in the first half offensively but got to his averages with a strong 2nd half.

Zach LaVine continued to show good burst and speed whenever he got downhill towards the rim. He finished with 20 points despite going seven of 20 from the field and only one of six from the line. While the shooting was rough, it was a positive sign to see him search for solutions and he did by getting to the hoop.

Nikola Vucevic was featured a lot in this game against the slim Jazz front line, and though not converting well (8-17 from the field, 0-4 from three) nearly had a double double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Andre Drummond did hit a double-double in 14 minutes with 10 points and rebounds respectively. As a team the Bulls held the Jazz under 20% of their available offensive rebounds, while having 13 ORebs of their own.

In a revenge game, Lauri Markkanen led the way for Utah with 32 points with seven three-pointers plus nine rebounds. Though only 8 of those points came in the second half.

The road trip continues for Chicago as they play Phoenix on Wednesday night.