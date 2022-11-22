 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cash Considerations Podcast: F*** Boston again!

another win over the Celtics

By JayPatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Live after the Bulls’ much-needed victory over the red-hot Celtics. This could be a season-saving win after the debacle against the Magic, which featured the controversial Zach LaVine benching and comments afterward, but things won’t get easier with a tough six-game road trip coming up.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

Loading comments...