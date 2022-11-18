Cash Considerations Podcast: Is it time to press Bulls panic button?

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ ugly losses to the Pelicans and Nuggets and wonder if it’s time to hit the panic button with this team. Should they make starting lineup changes? Would that even matter given the roster construction and Lonzo Ball’s continued absence? How much is Billy Donovan to blame? We answer all this and more.
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
Loading comments...