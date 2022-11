Jason joins Shamit Dua and Mason Ginsberg of the In The N.O. pod to talk about the Bulls’ loss to the Pelicans last week while looking ahead at what to expect for the rematch on Wednesday. And, of course, there’s Anthony Davis talk.

