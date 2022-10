Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ 129-125 loss to the Pelicans to open the preseason, highlighting Dalen Terry being a bundle of energy, a disappointing Patrick Williams performance, the free agent signings and more before launching into a conversation about where this franchise is at and where they’re going.

