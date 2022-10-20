Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls cool Heat in season opener

Jason and Ricky took to Spotify Live to give immediate reaction to the Bulls’ pleasantly surprising victory over the Heat to open the season. Despite the concerning Zach LaVine injury news from earlier in the day, DeMar DeRozan did his thing to lead the Bulls to an upset win, with Ayo Dosunmu also starring and plenty of other contributions from throughout the roster, including the new veterans.

