Jason and Ricky hit on some important bits of Bulls news before their season opener against the Heat, including Zach LaVine’s surprise appearance on the injury report, Patrick Williams starting over Javonte Green, Coby White not getting a contract extension and a semi-promising Lonzo Ball update.

