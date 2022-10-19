A pithy Eastern Conference preview and prediction: Bulls playoff bound or play-in around?

Happy Bulls opening night, everyone! This will be, personally, my 20th opener ‘observing’ the Bulls online. I want to guess that most seasons have started out with a feeling of dread and depression, but perhaps that’s an exaggeration and it’s merely more than half.

This one is kinda...meh? In getting excited for the NBA season and listening to a lot of national podcasts, it is noticeable how little the Bulls are talked about. I don’t think it’s any preconceived bias towards the franchise or team, as much as a factor of their offseason: they didn’t do shit to address weaknesses, talked about ‘continuity’, and have showed that continuity...in terms of injuries (hell, Zach isn’t back??!?).

As has been implied: the Bulls will only spend for a contender. They didn’t spend, so they must not think they’re a contender. So I just don’t think it’s that exciting to talk about the Bulls as they look to be mid, regardless, without a lot of potential variance outside of a Lonzo Ball return that goes way better than usual knee surgery returns.

The preseason was actually a bit encouraging, though. Maybe even in diminished state they can recreate a similar fun and successful style of play through forcing turnovers and running. Maybe the new guys aren’t so old. Maybe continuity does work out for important pieces like Nikola Vucevic. And all that goes well they’ll still not sniff home court advantage, so I get the overall unenthusiasm, but it’ll be a lot more pleasant to watch.

Here’s a quick half-assed preview and prediction of how I see the Eastern Conference regular season going, and where the Bulls perhaps slot in: