Cash Considerations Podcast: Let’s talk about the Bulls going all in

Morten Jensen of Heavy, Forbes and more joins Jason on the pod to talk about DeMar DeRozan leading All-Star fan voting for East guards after the first returns and then everybody’s favorite topic: Trades! We discuss the possibility of trading Patrick Williams and then go into possible targets, with a focus on Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes. Should the Bulls go all in this season?
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
