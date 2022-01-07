 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cash Considerations Podcast: Let’s talk about the Bulls going all in

plenty of trade talk

Morten Jensen of Heavy, Forbes and more joins Jason on the pod to talk about DeMar DeRozan leading All-Star fan voting for East guards after the first returns and then everybody’s favorite topic: Trades! We discuss the possibility of trading Patrick Williams and then go into possible targets, with a focus on Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes. Should the Bulls go all in this season?

