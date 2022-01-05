Cash Considerations Podcast: 8 is great

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ eight-game winning streak, highlighted by DeMar DeRozan’s back-to-back game-winners at the buzzer. We sing the praises of the DeRozan-Zach LaVine duo and give Coby White his flowers for his recent surge. We wrap up with trade talk and the possibility of acquiring an upgrade like Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes, and how Patrick Williams fits into this whole equation.
