Jason and Ricky get together to celebrate DeMar DeRozan being voted in as an All-Star starter. We also discuss Zach LaVine’s All-Star candidacy and Andrew Wiggins being named a starter before a quick analysis of the Bulls’ tight victory over the Raptors.

