Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls narrowly avoid total disaster

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls almost blowing a 28-point lead against the Thunder after getting embarrassed by the league-worst Magic the night before. The Bulls got Zach LaVine and Javonte Green back against the Thunder while also getting strong performances from Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu, but the near-collapse showed the massive importance of DeMar DeRozan. We also talk more about Vooch’s Jekyll and Hyde routine this season and the latest on the Bulls and Jerami Grant.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.