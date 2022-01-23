Cash Considerations Podcast: Grayson Allen knocks Alex Caruso out for 6-8 weeks

On this emergency episode of Cash Considerations, Jason and Ricky rant and rave about Grayson Allen’s dirty play on Alex Caruso that broke the Bulls guard’s wrist and will knock him out for 6-8 weeks. It’s another brutal blow for the Bulls after the Lonzo Ball news, and Allen deserves some retribution for his actions.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.