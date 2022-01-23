Bulls vs. Magic preview: Chicago looks to snap 4-game road losing streak

After a win earlier in the week, the Chicago Bulls sadly couldn’t keep the momentum going, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. It was a game where the shots just weren’t falling, especially from beyond the arc. It seemed at times that there was a lid on the rim every single time Chicago took a shot from that range.

To make matters worse, it was revealed Saturday that Alex Caruso suffered a broken wrist, sidelining him for at least 6-8 weeks. The injury came after he took an extremely hard foul by Grayson Allen, which was then ruled as a Flagrant 2 after an official review. Allen wound up getting a one-game suspension. The Caruso absence just adds to Chicago’s woes as the names continue to pile up on the injury report.

The loss to Milwaukee also dropped the Bulls to second in the East, making it the first time in 2022 in which they weren’t the top seed. Chicago is now tied with Miami as both teams are half a game back of Brooklyn. But other teams behind the Bulls in the standings are hot on their heels. The Bucks are only a half-game back, while Cleveland is only 1.5 games behind. It looks to be a tight finish until the end in terms of seeding in the Eastern Conference. It’s another busy upcoming slate of games for the Bulls as they play five times in the next seven days. It starts Sunday night with the first game of a back-to-back.

The Orlando Magic will be the opponent in this game. This will be the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Bulls winning the first two. Orlando will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Magic last played on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. After leading by eight at halftime, the Magic were outscored by 15 in the third, ultimately resulting in a 116-105 loss. Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 22 points, while former Bull Wendell Carter Jr. had 19. Orlando remains at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-39, which is also the worst record in the NBA.

Injury Report: As you would expect, it’s a long list of guys on the report for Chicago. Lonzo Ball, Derrick Jones Jr., Caruso, Javonte Green, and Zach LaVine are all listed as out. There is some good news, however, as LaVine and Green will meet the Bulls in OKC for Monday’s game. There’s a chance they’re available for that one. Marko Simonovic is on G League assignment.

Orlando is missing some guys as well. Michael Carter-Williams is out with a left ankle injury, while Markelle Fultz, R.J Hampton, E’Twaun Moore, Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross and Gary Harris are all out.

Game Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Odds: The Bulls are listed as a 3.5-point favorite at most places. The over/under is 216, with some other totals available as well (All info via The Action Network).