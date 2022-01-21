 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cash Considerations Podcast: Lonzo Ball emergency pod

the Bulls can survive this

By JayPatt
Jason goes solo on an emergency podcast to discuss Lonzo Ball suffering a torn meniscus and needing surgery that will keep him out for up to two months. The news is a tough blow for a banged-up Bulls team that just regained some of their mojo with a huge win over the Cavaliers. How will this injury impact the Bulls and how will it affect the trade deadline?

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

