Cash Considerations Podcast: Talking through the Bulls’ slump

On a special crossover episode of Cash Considerations and BullsHQ, the guys try to talk through the Bulls’ recent slump without jumping off the ledge. Injuries and a brutal schedule have played a key role in the struggles, but are there legitimate concerns for the rest of the season? Plus, should the recent down stretch affect the strategy at the trade deadline? On a positive note, Ayo Dosunmu continues to impress in his rookie season.

